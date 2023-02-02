As Grammys approach, Lyle Lovett spoke to Ron Treviño about his nomination and the Houston music scene

Lovett, who is from Klein, is nominated for a Grammy for his collaboration with Asleep at the Wheel.

HOUSTON — Lyle Lovett’s favorite guitar shop is Collings Guitars in Austin.

“They are my favorite guitars to play on stage,” he said.

And when Lyle sees a guitar, well, that's when the magic starts.

The man from Klein said he's honored to be nominated for a Grammy this year for best American Performance. His collaboration with Asleep at the Wheel is called ‘There you go again.’

So how exciting is it to be nominated for a Grammy?

“Well, gosh you know, it’s just, to be recognized and to realize that something you did, people have heard it, is a great feeling," he said.

Lyle's got great memories of past Grammy nights. He's won four of those statues and has been nominated multiple times. He remembers the first time he won. He walked up to the stage. Then it got awkward.

“Dwight Yoakam was the presenter and he handed me the trophy and I promptly, on TV, in front of God and everybody, dropped it and it broke in two," Lovett said. “I was just that shocked and my hands were that sweaty."

When it comes to who else is nominated this year, once again, Houston is well-represented with Beyonce and Lizzo.

Lyle said H-town is perfect for developing talent.

“I think Houston is a place that encourages people to follow their dreams and to follow their ideas,” he said. “It’s a place of possibility."

Lyle's on tour right now, but hopes to make it to the ceremony this Sunday.

If he wins what would be his 5th Grammy, let’s hope he doesn’t drop it.