Matthew McConaughey, Owen Wilson and others team up for Texas filmmaking incentives

TEXAS, USA — Several familiar faces are teaming up to support incentives for filmmaking in the Lone Star State.

Texans like Matthew McConaughey, Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson and Houston's own Dennis Quaid, teamed up to record a public service announcement to support a change to the incentive program to bring filming back to Texas.

"Texas used to have a great incentive program that brought hundreds of great movies and shows, and thousands of jobs for hardworking folks, and hundreds of millions of dollars to the Lone Star State," the actors said.

According to the "Good For Texas" PSA, funding for filmmaking started to dwindle because lawmakers beloved the money was being pocketed by actors and Hollywood executives.

The actors state that projects set in Texas have now migrated to New Mexico, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Texas House Bill 3472 would make sure certain guidelines are met to reach the incentives, including how many Texans are working on the film and how much of the movie is being filmed in the state.