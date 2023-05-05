It's official: 'Yellowstone' is coming to an end

The wildly popular Western drama series will end after its fifth season concludes this November.

DALLAS — Sorry, "Yellowstone" fans.

The end has arrived.

At least for the main thread of the "Yellowstone" universe.

The wildly popular Western drama series will end after its fifth season concludes this November, Paramount announced on Friday, according to a Variety report.

"Yellowstone," which is set on the fictional Yellowstone Ranch owned by the Dutton family in Montana, has been a hit for Paramount, as the top show on cable television.

It stars Kevin Costner as family patriarch John Dutton, but Costner, for weeks, has been rumored to be on his way out of the show.

Now it appears that will indeed be the case.

But some good news for "Yellowstone" fans is that an untitled sequel series will debut on Paramount in December, according to the Variety report. The sequel would feature several current "Yellowstone" characters, and, who knows, maybe even Matthew McConaughey? The Texas actor has been rumored to be a candidate to replace Costner in a lead role on the series.

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, who grew up in Fort Worth, knows his way around a spinoff show.

He created "1883", the "Yellowstone" origin story," and also "1923," a later iteration of the Dutton family's past. And another "Yellowstone" prequel, "1932" is rumored to be in the works as well.

Maybe this new untitled sequel in December will keep the theme going: "2023."

The news of Yellowstone's end comes as amid reports this week that Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner are divorcing.