The red flags to watch out for before marriage

It's 100% okay for people to investigate each other before getting married. Employers do it for a potential employee so you can do it for a lifelong commitment.

HOUSTON — Do you really know who you're walking down the aisle with? In the past few years, background checks have become popular engagement gifts. They say "love is blind," but Rick Coker, a private investigator with Top Gun Security & Investigations, recommends you remove those rose colored glasses, so you know more about what you're getting into.

