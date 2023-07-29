Sponsored: Comcast is helping Houstonians learn digital skills for free

The company's 'Digital Navigator' programs teach digital skills that will provide greater opportunities and quality of life.

HOUSTON — Almost every job or level of education requires some level of digital skill. Whether it's working a cash register, joining an online conference call, or accessing information, these digital skills are vital to know.

According to a recent report, jobs that require even one digital skill pay an average of 8-thousand dollars a year more than jobs with no digital skill requirements. Yet the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau's American Communities Survey found that one in ten households, or 687,086 households, in the greater Houston area do not have an internet subscription or a computer... or may be without both.

Comcast is investing in local programs to help communities build digital skills that will provide greater opportunities and quality of life. This year, Comcast Texas once again invested more than $1M to support organizations working to close the digital divide.

Broderick Johnson serves as the Executive VP of Digital Equity and the Executive VP of Public Policy for Comcast. Johnson joined Great Day Houston to discuss the company's 'Digital Navigator' programs and how Houstonians can access help from a Digital Navigator free of charge.

To schedule an appointment with a Digital Navigator, call SERJobs at 713-773-6000 or email digitalnavigator@serhouston.org.

You can learn more about Comcast's ongoing efforts to shrink the digital divide in our area by visiting ComcastTexas.com.

In addition to teaching digital skills, Comcast is also supporting local organizations like the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL). Comcast is giving away 150 new Dell Laptops to the Urban League's Tech Program. Their program recruits, trains, and places unemployed, underemployed, and/or dislocated individuals in the tech sector. Participants enrolled in a technology training program have access to training courses including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Scrum, and Adobe Digital Learning Services.

Houston Area Urban League is hosting a community and family day at the George R. Brown Convention center this Saturday. For more information, click here.