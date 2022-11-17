Reinventing dry-cleaning & laundry with 'Hamper'

HOUSTON — For Safir Ali, dry cleaning is in his blood. Growing up, Safir spent a lot of his time at his family's dry cleaning business. It might have not been his favorite place as a kid, but his time there laid the foundation for his business venture. In 2016, Safir and his brother Mubeen created Hamper, an on-demand dry cleaning company that touts they are "dry cleaning and laundry reinvented." Hamper aims to give Houstonians an easier and more affordable way to get their dry cleaning. Safir hopes to answer the laundry industry's somewhat outdated service problem, with Hamper's convenient kiosks that enable customers to get clean clothes during their regular work commute. At first, Safir had doubts about starting a tech company in Houston. However, he's found Houston to be the perfect home for Hamper. Whether it was through partnerships like Hamper's kiosk manufacturing and the offices they're located in, or being a member at Station Houston, the Houston community has welcomed Hamper with open arms.