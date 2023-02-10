HOUSTON — "Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party!" will be this Saturday, October 7 at 2 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.
About Peppa Pig:
With over 1000 licensees around the world, Peppa Pig is a top-performing global preschool character that has been translated into over 40 languages and broadcast in over 180 territories. The TV series follows Peppa Pig, a cheeky little piggy who lives with her younger brother George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig. Peppa's favorite things include playing games, dressing up, days out, and jumping in muddy puddles. With 3 BAFTA Awards for preschool animation and a pipeline of new episodes delivering fresh content through to 2027, the global phenomenon continues to look bright for the world's most popular little piggy.
About Round Room Live:
Round Room Live is the leading producer and promoter of exhibitions and family show entertainment, specializing in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.
- Formula 1: The Exhibition