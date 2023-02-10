"Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party!"

With over 1000 licensees around the world, Peppa Pig is a top-performing global preschool character that has been translated into over 40 languages and broadcast in over 180 territories. The TV series follows Peppa Pig, a cheeky little piggy who lives with her younger brother George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig. Peppa's favorite things include playing games, dressing up, days out, and jumping in muddy puddles. With 3 BAFTA Awards for preschool animation and a pipeline of new episodes delivering fresh content through to 2027, the global phenomenon continues to look bright for the world's most popular little piggy.