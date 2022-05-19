x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Installing hair extensions with The Upper Hand salon is easy as 1-2-3!

Rachel Gower and her entire team at The Upper Hand salon can help you get inches of hair... in just minutes!

More Videos

HOUSTON — Are you ready for a quick and luscious transformation? The Upper Hand salon offers  complimentary consultations on all extension services! This is your opportunity to speak with a stylist and figure out the best method for installing your extensions. The plan of action for installing your extensions will surely fit within your budget and your lifestyle!

Call The Upper Hand now at 713-520-0772 to book your appointment or visit them online at theupperhand.com

There are 3 locations: River Oaks, Royal Oaks and Hyde Park.

This content sponsored by The Upper Hand