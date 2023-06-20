How you can make your wardrobe go from plain to magical with a scarf

HOUSTON — RoKi Design was launched in 2019 by Roslyn (Ro) Bazzelle Mitchell and Kimberly (Ki) Phipps-Nichol. They create and produce distinctive custom scarves.
The RoKi Design collection consists of three lines:
• Purpose Inspired Scarves: Scarves custom-designed to honor and benefit charitable organizations.
• Artist Collaborations: Scarves created in partnership with a diverse group of emerging artists from around the world.
• Re-Purposed and Vintage Pieces: Accessories and home goods handmade from authentic vintage scarves and upcycled luxury fabrics.
To take a closer look at the RoKi Design collection, click here.
You can also give them a like on Facebook @RoKisilk or follow them on Instagram @rokisilkdesign.