Great Day Houston

How you can make your wardrobe go from plain to magical with a scarf

RoKi Design reflects the founder's, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Kimberly Phipps-Nichol, shared passion for style, creativity and community.

HOUSTON — RoKi Design was launched in 2019 by Roslyn (Ro) Bazzelle Mitchell and Kimberly (Ki) Phipps-Nichol. They create and produce distinctive custom scarves. 

The RoKi Design collection consists of three lines:

• Purpose Inspired Scarves: Scarves custom-designed to honor and benefit charitable organizations. 

• Artist Collaborations: Scarves created in partnership with a diverse group of emerging artists from around the world.

• Re-Purposed and Vintage Pieces: Accessories and home goods handmade from authentic vintage scarves and upcycled luxury fabrics.

To take a closer look at the RoKi Design collection, click here. 

You can also give them a like on Facebook @RoKisilk or follow them on Instagram @rokisilkdesign.

