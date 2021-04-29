How to keep your lawn lush and green

Mary Gonzales from Nelson Water Gardens & Nursery says that late April, early May, is the time to apply Nature's Way Leaf Mold Compost and Microlife Multi-Purpose 6-2-4 fertilizer. Compost helps with compacted soil by adding micronutrients and organisms that aid in breaking up the soil. This is key to preventing weeds and improving overall soil health. Microlife Multi-Purpose gives 100% slow release and will not burn. It provides over 100 nutrients, minerals, vitamins, and natural plant hormones.