HOUSTON — Chef Brandi Key, with Alice Blue, spoke with Deborah Duncan about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2020. The Annual event is the largest fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. It’s a month long dining extravaganza featuring specially priced lunches, brunches and dinners at restaurants from The Woodlands to Galveston, Texas. Participating restaurants make donations based upon how many brunches, lunches and dinners they sell during the event. For a look at what restaurants are participating, visit houstonrestaurantweeks.com