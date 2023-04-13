x
Great Day Houston

Houston Happenings, April 13 - 16

The Orange Show's Pete Gershon discusses this weekend's best events, including the Art Car Parade.

HOUSTON — To learn about the book "Impractical Spaces: Houston," click here

For more information on The Orange Show, visit orangeshow.org.

Pete Gershon's website is houstonarthistory.com.

THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:

ART CAR SNEAK PEAK:

  • See Nearly 100 Incredible Art Cars, Contraptions, Lowrider, Slabs & Incredible Mobile Masterpieces 
  • Discovery Green's "Rocket Dog" Will Be There & Official Entrant In Parade
  • Party With Artists, Kids Craft Activities, Music, Performance By "Cirque Olympus"
  • Tonight, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Discovery Green
  • Free To Attend!
  • thehoustonartcarparade.com

THE LEGENDARY ART CAR BALL:

  • Houston's Wildest Party of the Year For Adults Only!
  • Live Music, Interactive & Performance Art, Food & Drinks, Extravagant Costumes and Hundreds Of Illuminated & Fire-Breathing Art Cars 
  • Performances By: Boyfriend, Caleb de Casper, Free Rads Street Band, Input Output, Ms. Yet & the Renegade Carnies, Amarji, Jane Woe 
  • Friday, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • The Orange Show World Headquarters
  • Tickets Available Online 

THE ORANGE SHOW'S 36th ANNUAL ART CAR PARADE:

  • Started By Commune Of Local Artists In 1980s
  • Now Largest Free Public Art Event In City Attended By 300,000 People
  • Art Cars In All Shapes, Sizes And Forms…Painted, Welded, Sculpted, Dropped, Chopped, Beaded, Smashed, Crashed, Lit & Lifted
  • Over 250 Works Of Art…Entries From 23 States, Canada & Mexico
  • Constructed By HISD Students And Staff, Professional Organizations, Youth Groups & Other Creative Artists
  • Low Riders, Convertibles, Bejeweled Roadsters, Customized Classics, Slabs
  • Fur-Covered, Metal-Modified, Fire-Breathing Varieties
  • 2023 Grand Marshal Marilyn Oshman, Founder Of Orange Show
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Parade 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
  • Art Car After Party, 5pm – 9pm
  • Downtown Along Allen Parkway
  • Free To Attend; Purchase VIPit Experience & Reserved Grandstand Seats  

31ST ANNUAL KTRU OUTDOOR SHOW:

  • Rice Student-Run Radio Station… "Stickin' It To The Man Since 1967"
  • Live Music, Vendors, Food Trucks, Fun Activities For All Ages
  • Performances From: Luna Luna, Syo, Hyperfemme, Fea, El Lago, Cucucuy, Sunset Blvd 
  • Saturday, 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Rice University Central Quad
  • Free To Attend!
  • ktru.org

TALL SHIPS GALVESTON FESTIVAL:

  • Fleet Of Tall Ships, Including Six Historic Vessels, Traveling Across Gulf Of Mexico
  • Events, Sail-Away Excursions, Music, Food & Family-Friendly Fun
  • Free "Parade Of Sail" Tonight
  • Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Galveston Historic Seaport
  • Tickets Start At $15 (Kids 6 & Under Free)

8th ANNUAL BRAZILIAN FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL:

  • Family-Friendly Celebration Of Brazilian Culture 
  • Live Samba Music, Kids' Space, Arts & Crafts, Swimwear And Jewelry
  • Authentic Food & Drinks Include: Caipirinha, Churrasco, Churros, Brigadeiro, Picanha, Guaraná, Linguiça Toscana, Calabresa
  • Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Wildcatter Saloon (Katy)
  • Tickets $15

PARTY ON THE PLAZA:

  • Weekly Event Through May 20
  • Live Local, Regional, National Bands
  • R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative & More
  • This Week Features Funky Band, "The C.I.T.Y."
  • Friday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Avenida Houston
  • Free To Attend!

