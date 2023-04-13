Houston Happenings, April 13 - 16

HOUSTON — To learn about the book "Impractical Spaces: Houston," click here.
For more information on The Orange Show, visit orangeshow.org.
Pete Gershon's website is houstonarthistory.com.
THIS WEEKEND'S EVENTS:
- See Nearly 100 Incredible Art Cars, Contraptions, Lowrider, Slabs & Incredible Mobile Masterpieces
- Discovery Green's "Rocket Dog" Will Be There & Official Entrant In Parade
- Party With Artists, Kids Craft Activities, Music, Performance By "Cirque Olympus"
- Tonight, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Discovery Green
- Free To Attend!
- thehoustonartcarparade.com
- Houston's Wildest Party of the Year For Adults Only!
- Live Music, Interactive & Performance Art, Food & Drinks, Extravagant Costumes and Hundreds Of Illuminated & Fire-Breathing Art Cars
- Performances By: Boyfriend, Caleb de Casper, Free Rads Street Band, Input Output, Ms. Yet & the Renegade Carnies, Amarji, Jane Woe
- Friday, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- The Orange Show World Headquarters
- Tickets Available Online
- Started By Commune Of Local Artists In 1980s
- Now Largest Free Public Art Event In City Attended By 300,000 People
- Art Cars In All Shapes, Sizes And Forms…Painted, Welded, Sculpted, Dropped, Chopped, Beaded, Smashed, Crashed, Lit & Lifted
- Over 250 Works Of Art…Entries From 23 States, Canada & Mexico
- Constructed By HISD Students And Staff, Professional Organizations, Youth Groups & Other Creative Artists
- Low Riders, Convertibles, Bejeweled Roadsters, Customized Classics, Slabs
- Fur-Covered, Metal-Modified, Fire-Breathing Varieties
- 2023 Grand Marshal Marilyn Oshman, Founder Of Orange Show
- Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Parade 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Art Car After Party, 5pm – 9pm
- Downtown Along Allen Parkway
- Free To Attend; Purchase VIPit Experience & Reserved Grandstand Seats
- Rice Student-Run Radio Station… "Stickin' It To The Man Since 1967"
- Live Music, Vendors, Food Trucks, Fun Activities For All Ages
- Performances From: Luna Luna, Syo, Hyperfemme, Fea, El Lago, Cucucuy, Sunset Blvd
- Saturday, 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Rice University Central Quad
- Free To Attend!
- ktru.org
- Fleet Of Tall Ships, Including Six Historic Vessels, Traveling Across Gulf Of Mexico
- Events, Sail-Away Excursions, Music, Food & Family-Friendly Fun
- Free "Parade Of Sail" Tonight
- Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Galveston Historic Seaport
- Tickets Start At $15 (Kids 6 & Under Free)
- Family-Friendly Celebration Of Brazilian Culture
- Live Samba Music, Kids' Space, Arts & Crafts, Swimwear And Jewelry
- Authentic Food & Drinks Include: Caipirinha, Churrasco, Churros, Brigadeiro, Picanha, Guaraná, Linguiça Toscana, Calabresa
- Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Wildcatter Saloon (Katy)
- Tickets $15
- Weekly Event Through May 20
- Live Local, Regional, National Bands
- R&B, Latin, Rock, Pop, Alternative & More
- This Week Features Funky Band, "The C.I.T.Y."
- Friday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Avenida Houston
- Free To Attend!