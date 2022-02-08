x
Get into gear for a new school year with these back-to-school products

Lifestyle Advisor, Dawn McCarthy, shares her favorite products for back-to-school

HOUSTON — For more information, visit dawnscorner.com 

French Toast -  Thoughtfully designed school wear that’s easy to care for and easy to wear.

Novid Nasal Spray-  All-natural nasal spray treats nasal allergies and reduces symptoms of colds and sinus infections. 

Electrolit Zero -  Rehydrate and refuel the body after experiencing heat, exertion or illness.

Genuine Health Clear Focus  – Natural ingredients that work to support learning, memory, focus, attention, mood, and resistance to stress. 

RIND Snacks -  ‘Keep it Real & Eat the Peel’. RIND offers maximum nutrition and zero waste. 

Yoobi - The Yoobi x Marvel collection includes pencil cases, notebooks, lunch bags, and water bottles featuring fan-favorite characters from the Marvel Universe

