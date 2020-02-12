x
Gadget Guy Steve Greenberg's Holiday Gift List

Fun holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list... Including a printer that prints pictures directly from your smart phone

HOUSTON — For more information on Steve Greenberg, visit his website stevegreenberg.tv  .

For more information on the products mentioned in this video, click through below:

-    Circuit Explorer by Educational Insights  — combines the basics of circuitry with BIG imaginations for kids 6 and up. 

-    HP Sprocket Photo Printer  —  a smartphone-sized photo printer designed for on-the-go use. 

-    The mydlink Outdoor WiFi Smart Plug  - This plug features a USB port that can charge a smartphone along with dual power sockets to easily connect and control lights, patio heaters and more. 

-    IQUI 360 Camera  – Transforms your 360-degree photos into dynamic mini-videos that are perfect for sharing on social media.

 

-    CINEMOOD TV — is a hand held, portable movie theater that offers LTE wireless connectivity, a 5x brighter projection that can be viewed in daylight, faster speed, improved sound and up to 264GB of memory. Normally priced at $849 BUT for the holiday season you can find it for $749.  Use the CODE: HOHOHO to purchase the 360 projector for just $649 

-    The Sure Petcare Animo® Dog Activity and Behavior Monitor  — lightweight collar mounted device for dogs that tracks and stores dog activity 24/7. Normally priced at $99—currently on sale for the holidays at just $59.99 when you use the code: HOLIDAYS20 —please note: there's no subscription fees—and holiday purchases include a free winter-themed bandana.

 

-    JavaSok and HotSok  – reusable iced and hot coffee sleeves keep iced drinks colder longer and protect your hands from hot drinks better than single-use cardboard sleeves..

 

 