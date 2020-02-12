Gadget Guy Steve Greenberg's Holiday Gift List

Fun holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list... Including a printer that prints pictures directly from your smart phone

- Circuit Explorer by Educational Insights — combines the basics of circuitry with BIG imaginations for kids 6 and up.

- HP Sprocket Photo Printer — a smartphone-sized photo printer designed for on-the-go use.

- The mydlink Outdoor WiFi Smart Plug - This plug features a USB port that can charge a smartphone along with dual power sockets to easily connect and control lights, patio heaters and more.

- IQUI 360 Camera – Transforms your 360-degree photos into dynamic mini-videos that are perfect for sharing on social media.

- CINEMOOD TV — is a hand held, portable movie theater that offers LTE wireless connectivity, a 5x brighter projection that can be viewed in daylight, faster speed, improved sound and up to 264GB of memory. Normally priced at $849 BUT for the holiday season you can find it for $749. Use the CODE: HOHOHO to purchase the 360 projector for just $649

- The Sure Petcare Animo® Dog Activity and Behavior Monitor — lightweight collar mounted device for dogs that tracks and stores dog activity 24/7. Normally priced at $99—currently on sale for the holidays at just $59.99 when you use the code: HOLIDAYS20 —please note: there's no subscription fees—and holiday purchases include a free winter-themed bandana.