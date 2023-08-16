Asking the tough questions before the wedding day

HOUSTON — Ephesians 5, shares the rules on how to lay the foundation for a healthy marriage, mutual respect. But how do you respect a potential partner's view on important matters if you don't know what they are, let alone agree. Second Baptist Church has one of the largest pre-marriage counseling programs with the goal of "what God has joined together, let no man put asunder." As Dr. Danny Harvard shares sometimes, it makes couples more determined than ever. Other times, couples opt to skip the nuptials and just be friends.