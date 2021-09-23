A look at Trisha Yearwood's new cookbook, "Trisha's Kitchen"

"Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family" is available on September 28th.

HOUSTON — Trisha's Kitchen" will include new family favorites and easy-to-make comfort foods, with stories about her family and what's really important in life. To purchase a copy, click here.

Trisha Yearwood will be joining Blue Willow Bookshop next Saturday, October 2 to celebrate the release of "Trisha's Kitchen". The virtual event will take place at noon and tickets are included with the purchase of a copy of her book. For more information on this event, click here.

Trisha shared her recipe for Galaxy Donuts!

GALAXY DOUGHNUTS

Courtesy of: Trisha Yearwood

MAKES 6 DOUGHNUTS

Doughnuts are one of those foods that work well for breakfast, a snack, or dessert. When I'm craving a doughnut, I love to make these beauties. If you aren't feeling the homemade doughnut step just yet, you can buy plain, unfrosted doughnuts at your local bakery. I love to make my own, especially when we have kids and grandkids over. They're easy to make and fun to decorate! My friends at Five Daughters Bakery here in Nashville, home of the 100-layer doughnut, even gave me a super-cool specialty cutter that makes perfectly round dough pieces with the holes punched for you, but two different sized round cookie cutters will do the trick here just as well! Dipping into the swirled glaze makes these doughnuts beautiful as well as sweet and tasty. Okay, I'll say it: These galaxy doughnuts are out of this world!

Ingredients:

4 cups confectioners sugar, plus more if needed

½ cup milk, plus more if needed

2 tablespoons coconut oil, liquid or melted from solid

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Purple, black, pink, and blue gel food coloring

6 plain (unfrosted) doughnuts, store-bought, or try my Buttermilk Yeasted Doughnuts(page 35)

Food-grade edible silver glitter

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the confectioners' sugar, milk, coconut oil, and vanilla until smooth. Add more sugar if the mixture is too thin, or a little more milk if it's too thick; the icing should have a thick liquid consistency, not too drippy.

2. Add 2 drops of purple food coloring to the icing and mix to tint the base. Add 1 or 2 drops of each remaining color and swirl the surface of the icing several times with a skewer or toothpick, making sure not to overmix. (Coffee stirring sticks work well.)

3. Set a wire rack over a rimmed baking sheet. Dip one side of a doughnut into the icing, letting the excess drip off for a moment before turning it over and placing it icing-side up on the rack. Continue with the remaining doughnuts. As the food coloring drops become more muddled, every 2 or 3 doughnut dips, skim off the top layer of icing and add new color combinations.

4. Sprinkle the doughnuts with edible glitter and let the icing set completely before serving.

Buttermilk Yeasted Doughnuts

Courtesy of: Trisha Yearwood

Makes 12 doughnuts and 12 doughnut holes

Ingredients:

1 cup full-fat buttermilk

1 (¼-ounce) packet active dry yeast (2¼ teaspoons)

6 tablespoons (¾ stick) unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ cup sugar1 teaspoon kosher salt

5 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

Vegetable oil, for frying

In a small saucepot, warm the buttermilk over medium heat to about 90°F, using a candy thermometer to check the temperature, then transfer it to the bowl of a stand mixer and sprinkle in the yeast. Stir slightly to submerge the yeast, then set aside to let the yeast activate and get foamy, about 5 minutes. Attach the bowl to a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Add the melted butter, eggs, vanilla, sugar, and salt to the yeast mixture. Mix on medium speed to combine. Sift the flour, then add it slowly in two separate additions to the mixer bowl, mixing on low until just combined, about 2 minutes for each addition. Scrape the loose flour into the center as needed. Once all the flour is added, adjust the mixer speed to medium-high and knead the dough for 3 to 4 minutes, until the dough is smooth and comes away from the sides of the bowl cleanly.

Cover and set aside in a warm place until the dough has doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Dust your clean countertop and two baking sheets with a sprinkling of flour. Turn the dough out onto the counter, sprinkle a little flour on top, and roll the dough flat to a 1/2-inch thickness. Using a round cutter that is 31/2 inches in diameter, cut out all the circles you can, then use a 1-inch round cutter to cut out the centers. Place the cut doughnuts and the holes on the floured baking sheets, 6 per sheet, spacing them about 2 inches apart. Gently knead the dough scraps together once or twice and cut out more doughnuts to get a total of 12. Cover each baking sheet with a clean dishtowel and let rise in a warm place for 30 to 45 minutes.

While the doughnuts rise, fill a large Dutch oven with 3 inches of oil. Clip a deep-fry thermometer to its side and heat the oil over high heat to 360°F. Line a baking sheet with a few layers of paper towels and set it nearby.

Add 3 or 4 doughnuts to the hot oil at a time and fry for about 2 minutes per side, until golden brown. Use a wire scoop to lift the doughnuts out of the oil and transfer them to the paper towel-lined baking sheet to drain and cool. After you're done frying all the doughnuts, fry the holes in one batch, about 2 minutes total, then transfer to the baking sheet to cool slightly.

When the doughnuts and doughnut holes are cool enough to touch, transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely before glazing.