It's bad news, good news for fans of the hit show.

The Netflix show Ozark is coming to an end after its upcoming fourth season.

It's bad news, good news for fans of the show.

The good news is, there will be a fourth season, and it will have 14 episodes instead of the usual 10, Variety reported on Tuesday.

At this time there's no confirmation on when the new episodes will be released, but they will debut in two parts: seven in the first, and then seven later on. Expect them sometime in 2021 but probably not until the middle or later part of the year.

Netflix confirmed the news with a brief teaser on its official Twitter account, saying the series would "go out with a bang."