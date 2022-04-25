Music superstar Lizzo announces tour, with stops in Houston, Dallas and Austin

It's part of the Houston superstar's Special Tour ’22 and the first time she's been out on the road in three years.

HOUSTON — Houston native and music superstar Lizzo is going back out on tour, posting about it on Facebook this morning. And she’ll be making a few stops in Texas, including one right here in Houston.

As part of the tour, she’ll perform at Toyota Center on October 26 with Latto. That comes two days after her October 25 show in Austin at the Moody Center. And after Houston, Lizzo will be a the American Airlines Center in Dallas on October 28.

Want to go to the show? Here’s where to get tickets.

3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22 Feat... Posted by Lizzo on Monday, April 25, 2022