Houston Botanic Garden Lightscape returns for the holidays

Just in time for the holidays, the internationally acclaimed lights and music event will return to the Houston Botanic Garden starting in November.

HOUSTON — Looking for something to do during the holidays in town? The Houston Botanic Gardens has you covered!

The internationally acclaimed Lightscape will return for 2022, featuring newer light installations as well as bringing back some of last year's favorites. More than 80% of the displays for this year will be brand new and be set to seasonal music along a winding path in the Garden.

One of the most anticipated displays is titled "Bluebonnets" which has never been displayed in Houston but is unique to Texas.

There will also be color-changing arches lining the path to create a unique tunnel, as well as a nature display to create an illuminated forest of 24 trees that stand up to 15 feet tall.

Visitors will be able to enjoy food and drinks while taking in the light displays, along with fire pits to roast s'mores.

Lightscape begins Nov. 18 and runs through select nights until Jan. 1. Tickets are $28 for adults and $18 for children. If you have a Garden membership, you can get $2 off your tickets.