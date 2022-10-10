Is it too early? Highland Village has Christmas decorations up

It's only the second week of October but decorations are already up in the Highland Village shopping district and in River Oaks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Don’t look now but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in parts of Houston.

It's only the second week of October but decorations are already up in the Highland Village shopping district and in River Oaks.

If you're saying it's a little too early, the decorations went up around this time last year, too as part of a holiday shopping promotion.

“Seeing the decorations, they’re so pretty," one shopper said last year.

“They really kind of blend with the city. It really kind of brightens it all up," another one said.

Others? Not so much.

“It’s a little too early," a different shopper laughed.

“It’s gotta be past Halloween. It’s gotta be past Halloween," one Houston resident said. “I’m the person who puts my stuff up the week of."