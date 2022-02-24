Group of veterans get ready for RodeoHouston's BBQ championship

Warpig is a group of military individuals who came together in 2010 to compete in barbecue competitions.

HOUSTON — In true Texan fashion, cookoff competition groups are firing up their pits early at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Warpig BBQ is a group of former military folks who came together about 10 years ago to start competing in barbecue competitions.

Then they created barbecue sauce products which helps them raise money for military families of active duty, veteran and fallen soldiers.

"What we do for veterans, all of our products, donate money back to three different veteran organizations," said Dennis Butterworth who is the CEO and pit commander of Warpig.

Since then, Warpig has won several barbecue competitions.

"We started the team years ago and said that we would give the winnings back to charities," Butterworth said.

Warpig's history at RodeoHouston is well documented.

In their first-ever showing in 2017, Warpig's legendary F.U.B.A.R. Elite BBQ Sauce finished in eighth place.

Since then, the sauce has been experimented with and won first prize with H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best.

The sauce is so good, it's even available at local H-E-B's.

While the awards are nice, Warpig's commitment is giving back to those who serve.

Proceeds get donated to Folds of Honor, Lone Survivor Foundation and the PTSD Foundation of America.

Folds of Honor even invited Butterworth to serve their Board of Directors.