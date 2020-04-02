HOUSTON — EDM artist Marshmello will be performing at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Houston rap legend Bun B and rodeo officials made the announcement in front of several students at Sharpstown High School Tuesday morning. Before the news was revealed Sharpstown’s cheerleaders and band performed to hype up the crowd.

Marshmello is a DJ/producer who is known for his giant cartoon marshmallow mask. His goal has always been to remain completely anonymous.

The masked musician is very popular in club scenes and beyond.

He’s known for his hit songs, “Summer,” “Wolves” feat. Selena Gomez and “Alone.” Marshmello also has a knack for remixing popular songs and putting his own EDM spin to it.

In 2017, Marshmello made the Forbes list of Top 10 highest paid DJs in the world.

Marshmello will take the RodeoHouston concert stage on March 20.

Several hours before the Marshmello news was revealed, RodeoHouston officials along with Bun B announced that Grammy Award winner Lizzo will be the performer for Black Heritage Day, which is March 13.

There is still one more performer that hasn’t been announced.

RodeoHouston officials plan on revealing the last artist at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Yates High School.

Tickets for these three performers will go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. at rodeohouston.com. The waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m.

