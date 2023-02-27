Rodeo Uncorked! Grand champion wine from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson sells for record $325,000

Jackson won the big prize with his champagne and his Sire Spirits also bid $165,000 for the reserve grand champion.

HOUSTON — Bidders shelled out big bucks for the winning wines at the 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner Sunday.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was awarded International Wine Competition Grand Champion Best of Show for his Le Chemin du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC. It was auctioned for a Rodeo record of $325,000! The bubbles were bought by J. Alan Kent Development's Julie and Alan Kent, Randa and Ray Gilliam, Andrea and Bruce Bryant and John M. Cotterell.

Jackson's Sire Spirits also bid $165,000 for the 2023 Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show, Bernhardt Winery Antiquity Chardonnay Reserve 2020.

The international wine competition featured 3,071 entries from 18 countries, including Argentina, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, South Africa and Spain.

More than 500 entries were from Texas wineries and 160 entries came from Australia, this year’s featured region.