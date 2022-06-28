How to show KHOU 11's Juneteenth specials

We've gotten requests for the 2021 and 2022 version of our Juneteenth specials. Here's how to request permission

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 has produced two documentaries explaining the meaning behind and history of Juneteenth. It also touches on how far we've come and how much further we need to go.

If you're interested in showing these historical and educational specials, we want to hear from you. Please fill out the form below. And under that, you can see the full specials on YouTube.

Juneteenth: 1865-2021

Juneteenth: 1865-2022: The Pursuit of Economic Equality