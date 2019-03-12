Starbucks fans can celebrate the season with a new holiday beverage at stores in the U.S. and it’s iced!

The new Irish Cream Cold Brew features Starbucks cold brew and Irish cream syrup which is topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a strike of cocoa powder.

The holiday festivities don’t stop there.

Starbucks is also celebrating the holidays with a Happy Hour every Thursday throughout December from 2 to 7 p.m.

Each Thursday, Starbucks will offer customers a buy one, get one free on any handcrafted beverage, including the new Irish Cream Cold Brew or any holiday beverage, size grande or larger.

To participate, just download the Starbucks App.

Starbucks

