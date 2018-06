HOUSTON - If you’re looking for a good meal deal, James Coney Island has one for less than a dollar!

Every third Thursday of the month through September, JCI is offering unlimited 95-cent original coneys all day long, dine-in or take-out.

Got a dollar? Then you’ve got a Coney and 5¢ to do whatever you want. Cruise in to #JCIGrill all day for 95¢ Anniversary Coneys. #95YearsOld #Anniversary #ConeyDay pic.twitter.com/DKA7i5gQdh — James Coney Island (@coneyman) June 21, 2018

The offer is part of JCI’s celebration of its 95th birthday and is good for June 21, July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20.

For more information visit JCI’s website.

© 2018 KHOU