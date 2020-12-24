x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Dining

These Houston-area restaurants will be open Christmas Day

From Burger King to iHop, Cleburne to Del Frisco's, there are plenty of Christmas Day options.

HOUSTON — Christmas Day will look a little different this year, while we're in the middle of a COVID pandemic, but one thing you can always count on -- Houston-area restaurants open and ready to serve up a Christmas Day meal.

Here are a list of restaurants around Houston that will be open Christmas Day

These are just some of the local restaurants that will be open. Make sure to check hours and availability!

We want to hear from you. If you know of other restaurants open on Christmas Day, email web@khou.com.

RELATED: Here's where to find the best tamales in the Houston area

RELATED: 20-pound burger, the biggest in Texas, is now on the menu in Arlington