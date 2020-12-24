These Houston-area restaurants will be open Christmas Day

HOUSTON — Christmas Day will look a little different this year, while we're in the middle of a COVID pandemic, but one thing you can always count on -- Houston-area restaurants open and ready to serve up a Christmas Day meal.
Here are a list of restaurants around Houston that will be open Christmas Day
These are just some of the local restaurants that will be open. Make sure to check hours and availability!
- Applebee’s
- Black Bear Diner
- Burger King open with reduced hours
- China Gardens in downtown Houston
- Cleburne Cafeteria on Bissonnet
- Del Frisco’s on Westheimer
- Denny’s
- Dunkin’
- iHop
- Panda Express
- The Rustic in Uptown Park is serving tamales and beer
- Waffle House
We want to hear from you. If you know of other restaurants open on Christmas Day, email web@khou.com.