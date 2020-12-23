Here's where to find the best tamales in the Houston area

There are several places in the Houston area that roll out the corn-based dough mixture.

HOUSTON — If you're a true Houstonian then you know the chances for snow on Christmas are slim to none, but one thing Houstonians can count on for Christmas -- TAMALES!

*EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video is from 2019.*

There are several places in the Houston area that roll out the corn-based dough mixture.

To save you the Google search, we have piled together a list.

*If you're looking for tamales for the holidays, make sure you call ahead. Most restaurants have already stopped taking pre-orders and will be closed on Christmas.*

Alamo Tamales

Alamo Tamales is located at 809 Berry Road, Houston, TX 77022.

Their handmade tamales range from $13.99 per dozen and their machine tamales range from $8.50 per dozen.

Granny's Tamales

Granny's Tamales has three locations:

Tamales range from $12.00 per dozen (one variety only) and $7.00 per half dozen (one variety only).

Laredo Taqueria

A half dozen tamales will cost you $10 and a dozen tamales will cost you $19.

Momma's Tamales

Momma's Tamales is located at 5214 Cedar Street, Bellaire, TX 77401.

A half dozen order of tamales if $8 and a dozen is $14.

Arandas Bakery

Arandas Bakery has five locations across the Houston area and one in Conroe.

Balderas Tamale Factory

Balderas Tamale Factory is located at 12139 Jones Rd, Houston TX 77070.

The Tamale House Factory

The Tamale House Factory is located at 6029 Spencer Hwy Ste C in Pasadena, TX.

Call (281)-487-4099 to place an order.

Tamales Dona Tere

Tamales Dona Tere has six locations in the Houston area.

A single tamale will run you a little under $3.

Hot Tamales

You can usually get a dozen tamales for $9.