The Obama Portraits Tour is now open at Museum of Fine Arts Houston

Their portraits made by the National Portrait Gallery are at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Houston is one of the few cities where they will be displayed as part of their tour.

On Sunday, they had a big opening day with a celebration called Sunday Best.

The portraits standing at 6 and 7 feet tall are the only pieces of art in this exhibit.

"Like the energy of it, I almost cried when I walked in the door. This is our first African-American president and first lady and they have these unique portraits it’s a sense of pride I have to see them in person," visitor Karissa Rendon said.

The artists, Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald are the first African-American artists selected to paint official portraits of a president or first lady.

"I feel that Houstonians really have a relationship with their own and want to be represented inside a museum and gallery space," said Dr. Anita Bateman.

She's the Associate Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.

The staff said people even lined up outside before the opening hour. And the line to snap a picture with these acclaimed paintings was long but worth it to many.

"It's amazing. I love it. It's super nice to see something like this up-close and personal because I have never seen anything like this before," 11-year-old Phoenix Jones said.

Although the kids loved both portraits, the one stealing the spotlight for them was the 44th president.

"Because it's super colorful. He has flowers in the background ... details ... everything," Jones said.

The young art critics feel more than pleased with this exhibit.

"For me, it represents Black excellence all the way," Jones said.

The exhibit will be on display until May 30.