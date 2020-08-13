Here are the AMC theatres reopening in the Houston area on Aug. 20

The chain says it plans to have two-thirds of its theaters across the country open by Sept. 3, in time for Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated "Tenet."

HOUSTON — AMC Theatres has confirmed the movie theaters that will reopen in the Houston area beginning Thursday, Aug. 20.

They are also welcoming back guests with a special deal: “To celebrate the return of movies in your area, and to celebrate AMC’s 100th anniversary, on re-opening day, August 20, guests at the locations below can enjoy the magic of the movies at AMC for 1920 prices: just $0.15 (plus sales tax).”

The movie theater chain, which is reopening some of its theaters across the country, has also outlined the steps it is taking to keep theaters “safe and clean.”

AMC Theaters plans to open more than 100 theaters in the U.S., ending a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The New Mutants" and "Tenet" are two of the big new releases AMC is promoting.

Here are the Houston-area theaters slated to open Aug. 20:

AMC Katy Mills 20

AMC Willowbrook 24

AMC Deerbrook 24

AMC Studio 30 - Hou

AMC First Colony 24

AMC Gulf Pointe 30

AMC Spring 10

AMC Fountains 18

America's largest theater chain tried weeks ago to reopen, but the surge of coronavirus cases in parts of the country forced it to push plans back. AMC also faced backlash in June for initially not making mask use mandatory and saying it would defer to local governments. It later announced it was changing that policy.

AMC said it will limit seating capacity and spread out showtimes to encourage social distancing. All employees and moviegoers must wear face masks, and hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes will be made available. Handling of cash will be reduced at the box office and concession stands and mobile food ordering will be introduced.

"Unhinged" starring Russell Crowe will premiere Aug. 21. The "X-Men" franchise makes its Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with "The New Mutants" on Aug. 28.

AMC said it will also provide classics as part of its restart including "The Empire Strikes Back," "Back to the Future," "Black Panther," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Ghostbusters."