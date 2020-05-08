Walmart launches free Drive-in movie theaters in Houston area

Free tickets are available now for the drive-in movies, which will be shown in Walmart parking lots all over the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON — Walmart is offering some free, family-friendly entertainment to help break the pandemic monotony. They're teaming up with Tribeca Enterprises to show free movies in the parking lots of 160 locations, including the Houston area.

"Beginning in August, Walmart will roll out this red carpet experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings," the company wrote on its website. "This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles."

Tickets went live on August 5, and film screenings will vary by location. You can go to Walmart's Drive-In website for more information.

"The Walmart Drive-in promises families a fun, contact-free experience where they can watch popular films thoughtfully curated by the Tribeca Film Festival," Tribeca wrote on their site. "Enjoy a wide range of films safely from your vehicle, including nostalgic favorites from your childhood and action-packed films that’ll make your kids feel like superheroes."

There’s never been a better time for a drive-in. 😄 Get ready for some family fun in the parking lot of 160 stores nationwide with ~free~ movies like Black Panther, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Back to the Future, and more. #WalmartDriveIn — Walmart (@Walmart) August 5, 2020

Here are the dates and locations for screenings in the Greater Houston area:

Houston - August 14-15, 2020

1118 Silber Rd

Houston, TX 77055

New Caney - August 18-19, 2020

20310 US-59

New Caney, TX 77357

Spring - August 21-22, 2020

21150 Kuykendahl Rd

Spring, TX 77379

College Station - August 25-26, 2020

815 Brothers Blvd

College Station, TX 77845

Katy - August 28-29, 2020

1313 N Fry Rd

Katy, TX 77449

Richmond - September 1-2, 2020

5660 W Grand Pkwy S

Richmond, TX 77407

Richmond - September 4-5, 2020

5330 FM1640

Richmond, TX 77469

Pearland - September 8-9, 2020

10505 Broadway St

Pearland, TX 77584

Pearland - September 11-12, 2020

1710 Broadway St

Pearland, TX 77581

La Marque - September 15-16, 2020

6410 I-45

La Marque, TX 77568

League City - September 18-19, 2020

1701 W Fm 646 Rd

League City, TX 77573

Pasadena - September 22-23, 2020

5200 Fairmont Pkwy