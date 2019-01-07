HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft said many of us woke up to thunder and lightning early Thursday, but that won't last for long.

While clouds will linger through much of the morning, some sunshine is on the way.

Weather Timeline: What to expect

THURSDAY/JULY 4TH - Scattered rain and storms in the morning with lightning. Rain chance decreases after 7 a.m. to only 30 percent. By noon we should see some sunshine. No rain in the evening hours, so storms will not impact your fireworks shows and celebrations. High temps today in the upper-80s.

FRIDAY - Now is the time to wash your car. We'll finally have a good stretch of dry days. Sunny on Friday, warmer in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY - Sunny. Mid-70s in the morning, increasing to mid-90s in the afternoon.

SUNDAY - Slight rain chance as a few clouds return. Highs in the 90s again.

EARLY NEXT WEEK - Increasing rain chance - but only 20 percent. Hot afternoons in the mid-90s.