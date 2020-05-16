Tropical Depression One forms off Florida coast; tropical storm watch issued for North Carolina

It poses no direct threat to the state, aside from scattered showers and windy conditions.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Weeks before the official start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, the first tropical depression has developed.

Tropical Depression One is a 35-mph storm located about 125 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, according to the latest National Hurricane Center advisory. It is moving north-northeast at 13 mph.

Its minimum central pressure, an indication of the storm's strength, is 1008 mb.

This area of disturbed weather has been monitored for about the past week or so for possible tropical development. In the past day, the system has become better organized and there has been an increase in showers and thunderstorms.

It currently is moving away from Florida, but it is kicking up showers, gusty winds and high surf along the state's eastern coastline.

If the system strengthens further, it could be given the first name of the season as a tropical storm: Tropical Storm Arthur.

In fact, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center anticipate this could happen and have issued a tropical storm watch for parts of the Carolina coastline from New River Inlet to Duck, North Carolina, and Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

