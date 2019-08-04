HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 Weather Team is monitoring a chance for more severe weather in Texas as a line of storms sweeps through midweek.

"That system will begin to work from west to east, impacting us in Houston with some showers by Wednesday afternoon," says Meteorologist Chita Craft.

The Houston area will have a slight chance for severe weather Wednesday into Thursday. Central Texas into North Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas have an enhanced risk of seeing severe storms.

Here's the timeline of what to expect in Houston:

TUESDAY - Partly cloudy but nice overall with a high of 80 degrees. Winds out of the southeast.

WEDNESDAY - Partly cloudy in the morning but dry. Starting around 3 p.m. Houston could start to see some showers before thunderstorms roll through. 50 percent rain chance and a high of 78 degrees in the afternoon. Wednesday night the rain chance increases to 90 percent in Houston.

In North Texas, however, the storms could be severe. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop during Wednesday afternoon through the evening. Very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible. Tap here for the Dallas-area forecast.

THURSDAY - Storms and rain continue in the morning with an 80 percent chance. Even if the rain stops in time for your morning drive, expect slick roads. After the system moves through, however, we will have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. High of 79 degrees with winds out of the north later in the evening.

FRIDAY - "The storms will set us up for a beautiful week though, which is great because it's Easter. It's going to be a great, beautiful Friday, Saturday and Sunday," says Chita Craft. Sunny and only 77 degrees Friday.

THIS WEEKEND - Sunny and temps in the 78s and 80s - perfect for Easter, although winds will shift out of the southeast starting Saturday, increasing our humidity again.

