HOUSTON — Tropical Depression #5, which formed earlier today, as strengthened to become Tropical Storm Dorian in the Atlantic. It may threaten Puerto Rico as a hurricane by Thursday.

Here's the very latest from the National Hurricane Center:

All interests in the islands as well as Puerto Rico need to be monitoring the progress of this system carefully.

Threat to the Gulf?

At this time, it's simply too early to determine what will happen with Dorian as it makes its way to the west-northwest. Both the GFS and Euro models develop this system into a hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico but then weaken it and dissipate it as it pushes the remnant moisture towards the gulf.

At this time it's just too soon to know what may happen with this system once it moves west of the islands. If it were to move into the gulf, it is still over a week away from doing so. Therefore there's plenty of time to watch this.

Invest 98-L

There's another system we're monitoring as well. Invest 98-L currently has a 90% chance of developing over the next 5 days. Most major computer models develop this system into a hurricane off the east coast of the US but keep it safely offshore. If this system were to get a name, it would be 'Erin.'

The biggest impacts this system may have on the east coast from Florida to Maine will be rip currents and coastal flooding. Again, no significant impacts are expected from 98-L.