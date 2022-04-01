Another risk for severe weather arrives in Southeast Texas Monday into Tuesday.

After an active end to March, April looks to start on the same note with yet another round of severe storms possible early next week.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a large portion of East, Central, and North Texas for this severe potential with a Monday/Monday Night timeframe. The right combination of ingredients will keep all types of severe weather on the table, from hail to wind and even a few tornadoes.

Later in the week, this system will continue to move downstream, across the Mississippi Valley towards the areas that have been impacted by storms over the last few weeks. The threat will likely become more significant across Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia by Wednesday.

Why So Active?

While this time of year traditionally marks the kick-off to the Spring severe weather season, it has been more active than usual across the U.S. One possible explanation could be the persistent La Nina phase that we're still in from the Winter.