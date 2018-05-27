Centerpoint is reporting more than 6,000 customers are still without power after heavy rain and lighting moved through Houston Saturday afternoon.

Centerpoint Energy's outage map showed 6,601 outages as of 10 a.m.

Thanks for your patience while we get your power restored. pic.twitter.com/lzqhX9jnpO — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) May 27, 2018

A KHOU 11 viewer sent our weather team video of a lightning strike in Kemah. The viewer's 12-year-old daughter captured the video from the Texas Corinthian Yacht Club.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews said there is a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain Sunday. He says if we happen to get any rain, it is likely that it will produce heavy downpour and lightning.

Be sure to follow the KHOU 11 weather radars here.

