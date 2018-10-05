When to evacuate: Should I stay or should I go?

Decide early on where you will go when a hurricane threatens so that you can make preparations. Your general objective should be to move away from the coast and well inland.
If you want to stay at a hotel or motel, make reservations as soon as it becomes apparent that you may have to leave. If you are trying to find a suitable hotel or motel:
If you've previously stayed somewhere that was satisfactory, call that place.
If you prefer a particular hotel or motel chain but need help in finding a location within reasonable driving distance, call Toll-free Directory Assistance at 1-800-555-1212 and ask for the toll-free number for that hotel/motel chain. You may also make reservations at most major hotel/motel chains and many bed and breakfast facilities over the Internet.
For major cities, the local Convention and Visitors Center can usually provide you information on hotels and motels; many Convention and Visitor Centers can also be accessed through the Internet. In smaller towns, the local Chamber of Commerce can generally tell you what accommodations are available locally.
If you plan to stay with family or friends, call them in advance so they may plan for your arrival. If your plans change, be sure to inform the person with whom you intended to stay so that they don t worry.
Let your family and friends know where you can be reached.
Make sure you choose an alternative destination in the event you are unable to get to your first choice.
If you have a pet, plan ahead to find pet friendly hotels in Texas and surrounding states.