When to evacuate: Should I stay or should I go?

When Hurricane Harvey roared ashore last August, tens of thousands of Houstonians were caught off-guard by how fast and furious the rains came. The Category 4 hurricane dumped epic amounts of rain on Houston, trapping many people in their homes with water rising around them.

Heroes with boats, rafts and even jet skis joined first responders to rescue thousands of people and pets from their flooded homes. But they couldn't help everyone.

Harvey claimed 68 lives and caused $126 billion in damage, the second-costliest hurricane in U.S. history, behind Katrina.

With another active hurricane season predicted in 2018, here's what you need to know: