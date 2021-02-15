Here's how to keep warm without power, according to the National Weather Service

#HTownRush / KHOU 11 News is streaming live on this page right now.

Rotating outages are underway, as of 1:40 a.m., and residents across the state should expect to lose power for 15 to 45 minutes, according to ERCOT.

As officials with ERCOT and the state urge Texans to conserve energy and reduce the amount of electricity used, the National Weather Service offered tips to keep warm without power.

Here's what NWS says to do in order to stay warm when the power is out:

Close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat. Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat. Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Eat and drink. Food provides energy to warm the body. Avoid caffeine and alcohol. Stuff towels or rags in cracks under the doors.

Be ready. Conserve where possible. Rolling outages are expected. pic.twitter.com/EV4OZGVaNu — BexarCountySevereWX (@BexarCOSW) February 15, 2021