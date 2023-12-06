Here are the cooling centers in the Houston area

HOUSTON — The City of Houston officials are rolling out a series of measures to help people beat the heat.
Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Health Department, Harris County Precinct 2, and Reliant Energy are teaming up to open cooling centers across the city.
Here is the list:
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Houston, Texas 77091-3105
Alief Neighborhood Center
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 11903 Bellaire Blvd.
- Houston, Texas 77072-2310
Denver Harbor Multi-service Center
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 6402 Market St.
- Houston, Texas 77020-6840
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 4014 Market St.
- Houston, Texas 77020-4129
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 3810 W. Fuqua St.
- Houston, Texas 77045-6402
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
- Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 4802 Lockwood Drive
- Houston, Texas 77026-2941
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 7037 Capitol St.
- Houston, Texas 77011-4643
Northeast Multi-Service Center
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 9720 Spaulding St.
- Houston, Texas 77016-4841
Southwest Multi-Service Center
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 6400 High Star Dr.
- Houston, Texas 77074-5006
Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
- Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- 4410 Reed Road
- Houston, Texas 77051-2718
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 3611 Ennis St.
- Houston, Texas 77004-4407
West End Multi-Service Center
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 170 Heights Blvd.
- Houston, Texas 77020-3729
Bay Area Community Center
- 5002 East NASA Parkway
- Seabrook, TX 77586
- 281-326-2955
Leonel J. Castillo Community Center
- 2101 South St.
- Houston, TX 77009
- 713-274-2222
East Harris County Activity Center
- 7340 Spencer Hwy.
- Pasadena, TX 77505
- 281-479-4232
Mangum-Howell Community Center
- 2500 Frick Rd.
- Houston, TX 77038
- 281-591-7830
Felix Baldree Community Center
- 13828 Corpus Christi St.
- Houston, TX 77015
- 713-455-3660
Martin Flukinger Community Center
- 16003 Lorenzo St.
- Channelview, TX 77530
- 713-274-2132
Hardy Community Center
- 11901 West Hardy Rd.
- Houston, TX 77076
- 281-260-6772
North East Harris County Community Center
- 10918 1/2 Bentley St.
- Houston, TX 77093
- 281-442-7950
JD Walker Community Center
- 7613 Wade Rd.
- Baytown, TX 77521
- 281-426-3551
Pep Mueller Activity Center
- 14750 Henry Rd.
- Houston, TX 77060
- 713-274-7275