Something in the air? Smoke causing air quality issues across Houston

HOUSTON — Smoke from Louisiana has settled across Southeast Texas this morning making for unhealthy air quality, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Pat Calvin.

The smoke should mix out by 11 a.m. and clear for the day.

Can I go outside when there is poor air quality?

According to the National Weather Service, poor air quality can aggravate health issues such as asthma, heart conditions, and other respiratory conditions. Seniors, children, and those with compromised immune systems should be particularly careful.

Those who are vulnerable like children, seniors, and those with respiratory issues should stay indoors if possible. If you have to go outside, limit it to strictly essential activities.

Texas air quality forecast

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality produces air quality forecasts for the state.

You can check the air quality where you live here or in metro areas below:

Monitor the air quality using the interactive map below:

