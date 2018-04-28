HOUSTON – Eight months later, people are still putting their homes back together after Hurricane Harvey. The list of things the water took away, for many, is slowly being checked off.

Off the list of seven people across Houston – pianos.

The harmony of Harvey is the heroes that continue to do good, like Dean and Lois Kramer.

The Maryland couple owns a piano shop in Woodsboro. Last week, they drove to Houston to make a special delivery – seven pianos, to seven people in need.

That includes a Spanish church in Spring. The building got four feet of water inside, during Harvey’s flooding last August.

Across the city, on Houston’s southwest side, the Mumford family received a new piano, too.

Jordan Mumford, who’s been practicing since he was just 4-years-old, stopped playing when the family’s upright flooded.

“We had just gotten a piano, like a real piano, two or three months before that, before Harvey came,” Mumford said.

The family’s focus was getting back into their home. Replacing a piano wasn’t very high on their list.

But bringing back the music has brought back something normal.

Jordan Mumford is writing a thank you letter to the Kramers, who aren’t strangers to good deeds. They’ve given pianos away before, after another storm in another city, New Orleans 2005.

