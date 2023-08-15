Monitoring the Gulf: Possible tropical development next week

This tropical development could bring much-needed rain to Texas and Louisiana.

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 Weather Team is monitoring the Gulf after the National Hurricane Center painted the western Gulf of Mexico with a 20% chance for tropical development early next week.

What our weather team will be watching is a tropical wave that will move through the Bahamas on Friday, then westward into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It's associated with a large slug of deep tropical moisture.

By Tuesday, August 22, the wave is expected to be sitting off the Texas coast. It's at this point that some tropical development may be able to take place before the wave moves into Texas by Wednesday.

For the moment, models do not aggressively develop this wave into a strong system. The most likely outcome at this point is that this brings much-needed rainfall to Texas. It's too early to tell exactly where in Texas the heaviest rain will fall, but hopefully, some of it will fall in the Houston area.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team encourages everyone to keep an eye out on the forecast at least once a day through the weekend and next week so you're not caught off guard just in case something stronger is able to develop.

2023 Atlantic hurricane season predictions

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently doubled the chances of a nasty Atlantic hurricane season this summer and fall.

The agency said there's a 60% chance for an above-normal hurricane season, twice the agency's May forecast which said it was 30%. The earlier forecast leaned more toward a near-normal season with a 40%, but the chance for normal has now shrunk to 25%.

Although the NOAA outlook doesn’t forecast storm tracks or what places will get hit, a busy season like the one forecast means “there is a doubling of the chance of a hurricane making landfall on the East Coast of the U.S.,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

NOAA is now forecasting between 14 to 21 named storms, which is an increase over forecasters' initial May forecast of 12 to 17. A normal year has 14 named storms.

Of those named storms, NOAA predicts six to 11 will become hurricanes, which is more than the five to nine predicted in May. Normal is seven hurricanes. Of those hurricanes, NOAA predicts two to five will become major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph, which is one more than earlier predictions. A normal year sees three major hurricanes.

