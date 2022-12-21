Fort Bend County officials urge residents to prepare for hard freeze

County officials warn residents to prepare their homes and vehicles for the freezing temps.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County emergency officials are urging residents to prepare for the arctic air heading to Southeast Texas on Thursday, which will bring the threat of freezing temperatures.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George and officials with the county’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are asking residents to stay alert and informed.

“Preparation is key. As the county prepares for the cold front conditions, it is equally important for our residents to be prepared and understand that they need to take action,” George said.

The combination of winds and low temperatures will combine to create dangerously low wind chill indices.

Residents are being warned that they may experience the following:

Possible power outages

Risk of hypothermia

Damaged piping and water systems

Gale force and storm force winds

Residents are also advised to fill up their gas tanks before the cold weather event.

The timeline for the arctic front shows it to be reaching our area by 2 p.m. Thursday. Prepare now…



-check on your family, friends and neighbors.

-have a plan to bring pets inside.

-make sure any exposed pipes are protected.

-cover cold sensitive plants or bring them inside pic.twitter.com/iG2aFNA2iD — Fort Bend County Office of HS&EM (@fbcoem) December 21, 2022

Fort Bend County EMS crews and the sheriff's office are preparing for increased call volume and cold weather preparation. In the case of an emergency, residents are asked to call 911.

Before low temperatures arrive, residents are advised to disconnect garden hoses, insulate indoor and outside faucets/pipes, open sink cabinets to expose the pipes to heated air, and turn off the outdoor sprinkler system to prevent water pipes from freezing and bursting.

Also, those residents who are planning to travel over the holiday are advised to turn off the main water supply to their homes.

As a reminder before extreme cold: