Fort Bend County officials urge residents to prepare for hard freeze

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County emergency officials are urging residents to prepare for the arctic air heading to Southeast Texas on Thursday, which will bring the threat of freezing temperatures.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George and officials with the county’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are asking residents to stay alert and informed.
“Preparation is key. As the county prepares for the cold front conditions, it is equally important for our residents to be prepared and understand that they need to take action,” George said.
The combination of winds and low temperatures will combine to create dangerously low wind chill indices.
Residents are being warned that they may experience the following:
- Possible power outages
- Risk of hypothermia
- Damaged piping and water systems
- Gale force and storm force winds
Residents are also advised to fill up their gas tanks before the cold weather event.
Fort Bend County EMS crews and the sheriff's office are preparing for increased call volume and cold weather preparation. In the case of an emergency, residents are asked to call 911.
Before low temperatures arrive, residents are advised to disconnect garden hoses, insulate indoor and outside faucets/pipes, open sink cabinets to expose the pipes to heated air, and turn off the outdoor sprinkler system to prevent water pipes from freezing and bursting.
Also, those residents who are planning to travel over the holiday are advised to turn off the main water supply to their homes.
As a reminder before extreme cold:
- Make sure your emergency kit is stocked.
- Make sure you have an emergency kit in your car.
- Fully winterize your vehicle: Have a mechanic check antifreeze, brakes, heater and defroster, tires, and windshield wipers to ensure they are in good shape. Keep a full tank of gas.
- Make sure to have a cellphone with an emergency charging option in case of a power failure.
- People who depend on electricity to operate medical equipment should have alternate arrangements in place in case power is out for an extended time.
- Plan to bring pets inside.
- Have working carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors.
- Keep space heater safety in mind: Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches and non-glowing elements. Keep all heat sources at least three feet away from furniture and drapes.
- If you are currently without power service, please make preparations to find support ahead of the freeze.