TIMELINE: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday; straight-line winds biggest threat

This will be a fast-moving system that will move in and out. Damaging winds are the biggest threat followed by isolated tornadoes.

HOUSTON — A front is on track to approach the Houston area Thursday evening, bringing with it strong to severe storms.

The good news -- this will be a fast-moving system that will move in and out. Downpours will be quick, but damaging winds are the biggest threat followed by isolated tornadoes, according to the KHOU 11 Weather Team.

Timeline of Thursday's severe weather

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- There's about a 20% chance of isolated stray showers as moisture surges. This is ahead of the front that will come in during the evening.

8 p.m. -- The front headed in from the west will approach the western counties. This includes Hempstead, Waller and the Montgomery County area.

9 p.m. -- The front and line of storms will make their way to the Greater Houston area. This is about the time the RodeoHouston concert will let out so make sure you have an umbrella handy or a safe way to get back home if you have plans to attend the fair.

11 p.m. -- Front reaches the coast.

Thursday's severe weather threat

Different parts of the Houston area will see different levels of storm intensity Thursday as the front passes.

Areas north of Houston, like Walker, Grimes and the College Station area, are under a Level 3 storm threat.

The Greater Houston area is under a Level 2 storm threat. Areas along the coast are under a Level 1 threat.

Strong winds are the biggest threat with Thursday's severe weather. A tornado and hail are not out of the question either.

Street flooding won't be much of a concern because the front will move quickly.

Weekend forecast

The passing front will give us a brief break from the muggy conditions we've been experiencing and open the door to a more dry, cool atmosphere.

Temperatures will drop to the low 70s Friday and bounce back to the upper 70s for the weekend. Morning temperatures will be chilly, in the 40s and 50s with no humidity either day! We're back in the 80s by next week.

