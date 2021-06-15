5 simple tips to cool your home this summer

HOUSTON — You can keep cool inside your house without cranking your A/C down.
KHOU 11 consumer reporter Tiffany Craig with five ways to beat the heat.
- Turn blinds upward (reduces up to 30% of unwanted heat from coming in)
- Run ceiling fans counterclockwise (pulls cool air from the ground, blows it back on you)
- Close doors of unused rooms (prevents cool air from flowing through those areas)
- Switch on bathroom/kitchen fans (sucks up hot air from cooking, showers)
- Dress in light, loose cotton (breathable and good for ventilation and airflow)
Stay cool, it's going to be a long summer!