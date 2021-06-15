x
5 simple tips to cool your home this summer

HOUSTON — You can keep cool inside your house without cranking your A/C down.

KHOU 11 consumer reporter Tiffany Craig with five ways to beat the heat.

  1. Turn blinds upward (reduces up to 30% of unwanted heat from coming in)
  2. Run ceiling fans counterclockwise (pulls cool air from the ground, blows it back on you)
  3. Close doors of unused rooms (prevents cool air from flowing through those areas)
  4. Switch on bathroom/kitchen fans (sucks up hot air from cooking, showers)
  5. Dress in light, loose cotton (breathable and good for ventilation and airflow)

Stay cool, it's going to be a long summer!

