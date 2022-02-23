Why has figuring out if it's safe to travel gotten more complicated?

Each family must now calculate the risks and reward of travel with the omicron surge subsiding.

Why has figuring out if it is safe to travel gotten more complicated?

Now that the omicron surge is subsiding, more of us are itching to hit the road again. After two years of COVID concerns, positive signs in the pandemic are seen as an opportunity to travel.

Scott’s Cheap Flights reports that a lot more people plan to leave town for Spring Break in 2022; about 48 percent compared to 28 percent in 2021.

But experts say the safety of travelling now depends on a lot of factors and varies from person to person.

If you are vaccinated, healthy and traveling from a place with low case counts to another place with low case counts, your risk is pretty low.

They still recommend wearing a mask in crowded indoor places where you aren't sure of the vaccination status of the people around you.

If you are immunocompromised, or are visiting or living with people who are, the calculus gets a little more complicated.

An infectious disease expert at Emory told The Washington Post, testing before and after travel is recommended, if you fall in that category.

That recommendation remains even as some tourist destinations do away with testing requirements.

Most experts say each family has to look closely at the risks and rewards before making those travel plans.