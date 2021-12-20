Here's why it's so tough to get ahold of an airline agent when preparing to travel

With so many people flying for the holidays, reaching an airline agent on the phone could be next to impossible.

Airports are packed this week and holiday delays are inevitable. But if you need to get help with your flight, you better have patience.

Dana Meier was flying to a Disabled American Veterans meeting and barely made it.

"It was horrible. I was on hold for a long time, transferred multiple times, and still couldn't reach the person who could fix my flight," Meier said.

By now, most travels had hoped calling an airline would be easier. But a new Wall Street Journal report reported it's still tough, saying, "Your hold time will be approximately one zillion hours."

Janet Sanders was trying to leave New Orleans before Hurricane Ida.

"When we were in New Orleans trying to get some information, we were on for half a day," Sander said. "It was a long, long wait."

There are a number of reasons why it can be so tough to reach an airline these days. From COVID-related staffing shortages to the fact that so many people are trying to change their flights. Or having the airline change their flight times.

But Delta Airlines said things are improving.

Delta just added 1,300 call center agents, emailing customers to say:

"We know our call wait times have been frustrating. We continue to do everything possible to meet - and exceed - your expectations. Average wait times have been reduced since June and continue to shorten every week."

Call early

Say "existing reservation"

Leave a callback number and let them call you