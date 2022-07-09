Austin Energy, airport staff investigating power outage in main terminal

An airport official said power is still on in the south terminal.

AUSTIN, Texas — Staff at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is investigating the cause of a power outage in the main terminal Wednesday morning.

The airport said the cause of the outage is currently unknown, but it was not forcing evacuations as of around 5:15 a.m. The power is still on the south terminal, according to an airport official.

As of 5:30 a.m., AUS said Austin Energy is assessing the power outage in the area. No flights are departing as crews work to find the cause and restore power.

As of 5:23 a.m., Flight Aware was reporting that 17 flights had been delayed but there were no cancellations.

⚠️ #AUSAlert Power outage: There is currently a power outage in the terminal. Airport teams have been dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage. If you are in the terminal, please follow instructions by AUS staff. We will post updates here. Thank you for your patience. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) September 7, 2022

Travelers are encouraged to check with their specific airline about any potential flight delays and to follow instructions from airport staff. The airport said fliers should expect delays.

As of 5:18 a.m., the airport did not have an estimated time for when power would be restored.

The airport will be posting updates on Twitter.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

