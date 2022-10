The driver was critically injured when he crashed into four other vehicles, according to a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy.

HOUSTON — The driver of a Slingshot was badly hurt Saturday night when he crashed into four other vehicles on FM 529, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

He was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes near Barker Cypress Road when he lost control, according to HCSO Deputy Mohammad Amad.

The driver was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight, but he is not expected to survive, Amad said.